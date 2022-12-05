Sports World Reacts To Justin Verlander's Free Agency Decision

Veteran ace Justin Verlander has made his free agency decision.

The 39-year-old pitcher has agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with the New York Mets.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news on Monday.

"Wow. That is a huge signing!" one fan wrote.

"Well that was a quick weekend of Mets fans suffering. Probably a better feeling in Queens now!" another added.

"43 Million per year. Teach your kids how to play baseball," another said.

Verlander is fresh off a World Series win with the Houston Astros. In his 18th MLB season, he notched an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

Last week, the Mets lost one of their aces, Jacob deGrom, to the Texas Rangers. Verlander fills a much-needed bullpen spot alongside fellow superstar pitcher Max Scherzer.