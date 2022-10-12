Sports World Reacts To Kanye West Decision News

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The sports world recently learned that Kanye West was set to be a guest on "The Shop" as show produced by LeBron James.

Unfortunately, his appearance from the show will be cut. According to a statement from Maverick Carter, West used the show as an opportunity to "reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," the statement read. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

Fans are questioning why Kanye was invited as a guest in the first place.

"And you didn’t know that was a possibility before you shot it?" one fan questioned.

Other fans think they should release the show to see what Kanye said.

"They should release it and show his true colors unedited," one fan said.

What do you think should happen to the episode?