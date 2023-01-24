Sports World Reacts To Kate Hudson Leggings Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends as Janelle Monáe accepts the Seventh Annual #SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer) Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is under fire this Tuesday because of Fabletics' newest leggings that are entitled "Spotlight Shaping Ass Out Capris."

The latest activewear gear trending on social media do not cover people’s bare bottoms.

As you'd expect, Fabletics is getting criticized for green-lighting these leggings. This gym attire has been labeled "inappropriate" and "ridiculous."

Hudson, a former Oscar nominee who recently appeared in "Glass Onion," is also getting torn apart on social media. That's not surprising since she's a shareholder and strategic advisor at Fabletics.

"Do not bare ass the gym equipment," one person wrote on Twitter. "This is just foul."

Another person tweeted, "hahahahaaaaa that's a no for me."

"I didn't see this at Planet Fitness," a Twitter user joked.

These leggings initially went viral in October when star artist Lizzo wore them in a video she shared on Instagram.

Hudson has not yet responded to the backlash over these controversial leggings.