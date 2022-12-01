Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton's Surprise Appearance
Kate Middelton and Prince William are courtside in Boston for Wednesday night's NBA matchup between the Heat and Celtics.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the northeastern United States for a three-day visit for William's Earshot Prize Award ceremony on Friday.
The royal couple sat with with former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders and team owner Wyc Grousbeck, per People.com.
The sports world took to Twitter to react to this surprise appearance.
"British royalty kicking it in Boston is hilarious, historically," one fan wrote.
"They look bored & confused," another said.
"This is America I don’t give a damn about these people," another added.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a good game to watch this evening. The Celtics currently lead the Heat 84-81 late in the third quarter.