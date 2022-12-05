Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Racy Photos

Getty Images.

Life continues to be going well for the Kate Upton and Justin Verlander family.

On Monday, the Cy Young and World Series-winning starting pitcher agreed to a free agency contract with the New York Mets. The contract is reportedly worth close to $90 million over two years, with an option for a third.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander certainly won't have to be worrying about money for the rest of their lives.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Upton hasn't had to worry about money in a while either, though. Of course, she's a legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media, even if she hasn't posed for the magazine in a while.

The sports world remains big fans of Upton.

"She and Justin work very hard to stay in shape and it has paid off for both of them!" one fan wrote.

"Ok if I am Justin maybe just a reliever this game I get there on time promise," another fan joked.

"This isn’t fair!😏" one fan added.

"Sheeeeesh getting leo wolf of wallstreet vibes," another fan wrote.

Enjoy New York City, Kate.