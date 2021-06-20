Sports World Reacts To Katie Ledecky’s Performance

Few athletes in the world, if any, are better at what they do than Katie Ledecky.

The 24-year-old Washington, D.C. native is among the most-dominant athletes on the planet. Ledecky, a star for the U.S. swimming team, qualified on Saturday night for yet another event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky won the 800m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha on Saturday night in 8:14.62. The 800m freestyle is her signature event and the fourth event in which she has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. She has also qualified in the 200m, 400m and 1500m.

“I haven’t been super happy with my times, but I still feel like I’m in a good spot,” Ledecky said following the race. “I’m not comparing myself to my past.”

The sports world is still in awe of Ledecky’s domination at the Olympic Trials. Fans cannot wait to see her in action at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Katie Ledecky wins the 1500 at US trials with nobody else in the frame. Her 15:40.50 is the fastest time in the world this year. pic.twitter.com/COAtS4tAQG — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 17, 2021

Katie Ledecky, as amazing as ever. pic.twitter.com/Jsp2fGKrQz — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) June 20, 2021

.@katieledecky is unreal! So consistently excellent!! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) June 20, 2021

This happens every time Katie Ledecky gets in the pool.@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/YvVFWQgzBb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 18, 2021

Watching Katie Ledecky swim is low-key hilarious. Pure dominance. She has the 23 fastest times in history in the 800. pic.twitter.com/7Qb2E7oQsl — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 20, 2021

Katie Ledecky doing Katie Ledecky things. The defending Olympic champion wins the 800m Free at #SwimTrials21 in 8:14.62!#GoStanford x #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/KoUKQQvxUB — Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) June 20, 2021

Ledecky is expected to be one of the top United States athletes competing at the Tokyo Games later this summer.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through August 8.