The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Katie Ledecky’s Performance

Katie Ledecky smiles after completing laps in the pool.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 06: Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on Day Three of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 6, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Few athletes in the world, if any, are better at what they do than Katie Ledecky.

The 24-year-old Washington, D.C. native is among the most-dominant athletes on the planet. Ledecky, a star for the U.S. swimming team, qualified on Saturday night for yet another event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky won the 800m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha on Saturday night in 8:14.62. The 800m freestyle is her signature event and the fourth event in which she has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. She has also qualified in the 200m, 400m and 1500m.

“I haven’t been super happy with my times, but I still feel like I’m in a good spot,” Ledecky said following the race. “I’m not comparing myself to my past.”

The sports world is still in awe of Ledecky’s domination at the Olympic Trials. Fans cannot wait to see her in action at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Ledecky is expected to be one of the top United States athletes competing at the Tokyo Games later this summer.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through August 8.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.