Sports World Reacts To Kelsey Plum Celebration Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates during the 2022 WNBA Championship Parade on the strip in Las Vegas on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their WNBA title win over the Connecticut Sun in style.

During the celebration parade, All-Star Kelsey Plum stole everyone's attention. With a cigar in her mouth and a drink in hand, everyone loved how much Plum was enjoying the title win.

"Officially a WNBA and Aces fan," one user said. "Congrats on the chip!!!"

"I am looking respectfully," another tweeted.

Other fans are shooting their shot with the WNBA star.

"Kelsey, if you’re reading this, I’m free next Thursday if you wanna watch trashy reality TV," a fan said.

Plum is one of the most exciting stars in the sport of basketball, let alone the WNBA.