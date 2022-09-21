Sports World Reacts To Kelsey Plum Celebration Photos
The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their WNBA title win over the Connecticut Sun in style.
During the celebration parade, All-Star Kelsey Plum stole everyone's attention. With a cigar in her mouth and a drink in hand, everyone loved how much Plum was enjoying the title win.
"Officially a WNBA and Aces fan," one user said. "Congrats on the chip!!!"
"I am looking respectfully," another tweeted.
Other fans are shooting their shot with the WNBA star.
"Kelsey, if you’re reading this, I’m free next Thursday if you wanna watch trashy reality TV," a fan said.
Plum is one of the most exciting stars in the sport of basketball, let alone the WNBA.