Sports World Reacts To Keyontae Johnson’s Special Moment

Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson lays it up.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson hasn’t practiced or played since collapsing mid-game back in 2020. But on Saturday, Johnson received a ceremonial start on senior day against Kentucky.

In a touching moment, Johnson received the opening tip, dribbled a few times and handed the ball to a referee; before hugging his teammates and kissing the Gators logo at midcourt.

People across the sports world reacted on social media.

Oh my goodness, that scene with Florida honoring Keyontae Johnson on Senior Day,” tweeted The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker. “Shew.”

Hats off to Mike White and John Calipari for coordinating that moment for Keyontae Johnson, his family, and Gator fans,” said On3 Sports’ Nick de la Torre.

“”We love Key! We love Key!”

“Nice moment for Florida Gators star [Keyontae Johnson] being honored with a start and catching the ceremonial tip in the O’Dome,” tweeted OnlyGators.com

Rob Dauster described it as a “wonderful moment.”

Keyontae Johnson started today’s game for Florida in honor of Senior Day. Fans gave him a long ovation, and then they did a re-tip,” said CBS Sports’ Seth Davis. “Fantastic gesture.”

