Sports World Reacts To Kobe Bryant Shoes Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd as he is taken out of the game after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Several months ago, Vanessa Bryant reached an agreement on a new deal with Nike that would allow the brand to continue making shoes in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

With that said, Nike has announced that it will be bringing back the Kobe 8 "Triple White" Protro in 2023.

There are some rumblings that Nike will release these Kobe 8 sneakers in the fall.

Regardless of when they'll be released, there should be a long line of basketball fans ready to purchase these shoes.

"So glad the Kobe brand can keep going," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Need these asap."

"Best hooping shoe of all time," a Twitter user commented.

Bryant's sneakers are a part of his legacy. Countless fans and professional players still wear them to this day.

It's only fitting that Nike continues honoring Bryant's legacy while helping out the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.