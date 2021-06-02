Sports World Reacts To Latest Medina Spirit News

The news is only getting worse for horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

According to New York Times reporter Joe Drape, Medina Spirit failed a second drug test, which confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone. The horse failed a first test days after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby race last month.

In the fallout of the failed test, Baffert was suspended from entering horses in several of the top racing venues as the investigation went on. Medina Spirit ran in the Preakness Stakes but finished third behind Rombauer.

Many are calling for bigger punishments for the two-time Triple Crown winner. But others are having a little more fun with how the situation has impacted the horse.

Plenty of photoshoppers have jokingly posted images of how the horse must have looked when it was drug tested:

If formally disqualified from the Kentucky Derby, it will mark the second time in history (and in three years) that the horse that crossed the wire first is not declared the winner. The first was Maximum Security in 2019.

Bettors on the race will still be able to keep all winnings from Medina Spirit’s win.

The question of what happens to bets placed on second-place finisher Mandaloun, who stands to be declared the winner, as well as the other in-the-money horses may become a major controversy.

The Belmont Stakes will run this weekend.