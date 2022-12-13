Sports World Reacts To LeBron, Carmelo Anthony Photo

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 04: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers meet before their game at Madison Square Garden on February 4, 2017 in New York City. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 111-103. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony watched their sons compete on the hardwood.

James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, play for Sierra Canyon in California. Anthony's son, Kiyan, is a sophomore guard for Christ the King in New York.

Sierra Canyon defeated Christ the King by a final score of 62-51. Before the game even started, LeBron and Carmelo posed for a photo with their sons.

Basketball fans around the country can't believe the next generation is already here.

"Damn we old y'all," one fan said.

"LeBron is 6'9 and his boys make him look average height," another fan commented.

"Life comes full circle," one person tweeted.

"Very dope," a second person replied.

What makes this moment so cool is the fact that LeBron and Carmelo went head-to-head back when they were in high school.

Anthony had 34 points for Oak Hill in a win over St. Vincent-St.Mary in 2002. James finished that game with 36 points.