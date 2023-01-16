Sports World Reacts To Legendary Basketball Retirement

5 Jun 2001: A shot of the WNBA Basket Ball during the game between the Washington Mystics and the Sacramento Monarchs at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Mystics defeated the Monarchs 75-72. (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

Maya Moore hasn't touched a WNBA floor in four years since leaving the sport of basketball in pursuit of criminal justice reform, but she never officially retired.

On Monday, the Minnesota Lynx star officially closed that door, putting a bow on what's sure to be a Hall of Fame career.

Appearing on "Good Morning America," Moore announced her decision to call it here:

Well, I think it's time to put a close to the pro basketball life. I walked away four seasons ago, but wanted to officially retire. This is such a sweet time for us and our family. The work we've done. I want to continue that in our next chapter. Be home for my community and family. ... That's what I'm moving into. Hanging it up.

The sports world reacted to the four-time champion's retirement across social media.

"Thank you Maya Moore for all of your contributions to the game of basketball," the WNBA tweeted.

"MAYA MOORE WAS AND FOREVER IS HER," said WSLAM.

"Please don't [ever] forget how insanely good Maya Moore was at basketball," another user shared.

Six All-Star selections, four WNBA championships, three All-Star MVP awards and a 2014 league MVP, the accomplishments go on and on.

Salute to Maya on an incredible basketball life both on and off the court.