Sports World Reacts To Legendary Golfer's Sudden Death

A legendary golf star has tragically died "suddenly" over the holiday season.

Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in LPGA history, died at the age of 83 on Christmas Eve. She reportedly passed away suddenly.

Both Kathy's longtime partner, Bettye Odle, and the LPGA commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, made statements.

"It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest Golf Professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends," Odle said in a statement. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories."

Marcoux Samaan added: "The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth. Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life. Her strength, insightfulness and vibrancy were obvious from the minute you met her! She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner and I know she did the same for so many others. We all mourn with Bettye, her family and the entire golf world."

Our thoughts are with her friends and family members right now.

May she rest in peace.