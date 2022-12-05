Sports World Reacts To Legendary Tennis Coach's Death

(Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has passed away at 91 years old.

Bollettieri coached some of the sport's brightest stars, including the Williams sisters, Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova.

IMG Academy confirmed his death with a statement on Monday, per CNN.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest… Thank you, Nick," Andre Agassi wrote.

"Thinking about Nick Bollettieri, now 91 and in fading health. Long one of the most influential figures in tennis & has had a profound impact on global sports through his development of the academy model," tennis insider Christopher Clarey wrote.

"Our sport lost one of its most passionate coaches & advocates. Nick was always positive & was able to get the best out of everyone fortunate enough to work w/him. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & team at the Academy. May he rest in peace," Billie Jean King wrote.

"RIP to one of the pioneers of the game and one of the greatest coaches the game has ever seen Thank you Mr. Nick Bollettieri," Coco Gauff wrote.

Based on this overwhelming reaction from some of the sport's biggest names, it's clear Bollettieri's legacy will live on in the tennis world forever.