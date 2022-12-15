Sports World Reacts To Legendary Tennis Star's Deportation

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: A general view of an official's badge on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker was released from prison today after spending eight months in a British jail on charges of hiding assets while in bankruptcy. Now he's expected to be deported.

The British Home Office said in a statement on Thursday that Becker is subject to immediate deportation as a foreign national convicted of a crime. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison back in April by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker is set to return to his native Germany, where he was also once convicted on tax evasion charges in the early-2000s. It's unclear if he'll ever be allowed to return to England.

The sports world is largely confused about the whole situation, with some calling it a miscarriage of justice to let him out only a quarter of the way through a 2.5-year sentence.

During his 15-year professional tennis career, Boris Becker became the youngest Grand Slam champion ever when he won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17. The record was later broken by Michael Chang a few years later.

Between 1985 and 1999, Becker won Wimbledon three times, the Australian Open twice and the U.S. Open in 1989. He reached the Semifinals in the French Open three times, but never the Final.

Becker also reached the Wimbledon Final another four times.

In 1991, Becker spent 12 weeks as the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world.