Sports World Reacts To Legendary Wrestler's Tragic Death

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legendary wrestler on Wednesday evening.

Jay Briscoe, a beloved wrestler, has tragically died at the age of 38. He was killed in a car accident.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Tony Khan announced.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Jamie was reportedly killed in a car accident in Delaware earlier this week.

"Numerous wrestling sites have reported that Pugh died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday.

CNN affiliate WMDT reports that two people were killed in the crash, citing Delaware State Police," CNN reported.

Wrestling fans are heartbroken.

"Quality man that we lost. So very heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones," one fan wrote.

"Got a chance to watch him up close. He was a special performer. Rest in peace brother," one fan added.

"So unbelievably sad. May he rest in peace," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Jay's friends and family members this week.