Lia Thomas Breaks Silence On Critics: Sports World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Over the past several months, there has been a lot of talk about Lia Thomas' success on the Penn women's swim team.

Thomas, a transgender woman, won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March.

During an exclusive interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Thomas opened up about the criticism she has dealt with since she transitioned to the women's swim team. She doesn't believe her career threatens the future of the women's athletics.

"Trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole," Thomas declared. "Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."

Thomas has received a lot of support on social media for her recent remarks.

"Lia is unbelievably strong to do this interview and I wish she didn't have to be," one person tweeted.

"So happy for Lia that she's living as her authentic self," another person said. "Trans women are women."

Unsurprisingly, the debate regarding Thomas' eligibility continues to live on.

As for Thomas' future, she revealed that she plans to keep swimming.

"I intend to keep swimming," Thomas said, via ABC." "It's been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through."