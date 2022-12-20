Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi's Scary Moment Today

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentinia is presented with their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

A scary moment took place on Tuesday during Argentina's World Cup parade.

The Argentina men's soccer team was getting honored for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday when a few players were almost caught by a cable wire, one of which was Lionel Messi. They were on top of a bus and had to duck under the cable to avoid being caught.

Here's a video of the moment:

Fans are glad that the star player and the rest of the players next to him are okay.

Thankfully, none of the players were hurt since they were able to duck out of the way just in time.

Argentina took down France in penalty kicks on Sunday to win the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.