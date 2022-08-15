Sports World Reacts To Liz Cambage Decision News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Shortly after agreeing to a "contract divorce" with the Los Angeles Sparks, Aussie WNBA star Liz Cambage announced that she will be stepping away from the league “for the time being.”

In an Instagram post, Cambage apologized for leaving the Sparks the way she did, saying she wished it ended on a different note before diving into her decision.



I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. ... I'll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors.

The sports world reacted to the surprising Cambage news.

"Saw this coming," tweeted Marcus Spears. "Hope she gets herself to a good place."

"Liz Cambage breaks up with league that already broke up with her," commented one user.

"She went from likable to out of a job in less than a year."

In 25 games with the Sparks, Liz Cambage averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.