Sports World Reacts To Longtime Wrestling Announcer's Death

The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend.

Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59.

He passed away following a tough battle with cancer.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of Don West. Had great experiences every time I interacted with him. Don was one of the good guys, who was overflowing with passion & enthusiasm. My condolences go out to his family. Love this clip of Don expressing his passion for the biz," one fan wrote.

"IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed," IMPACT Wrestling announced.

"Don West was even parodied on SNL by Will Ferrell in the late 90's based on his Shop at Home network hard sales," another fan wrote.

"AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Don West. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans," All Elite Wrestling tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Don's friends and family members this weekend.