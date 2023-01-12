Sports World Reacts To LSU's Olivia Dunne Announcement

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a 'selfie' with fans after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the LSU gymnastics team announced it is increasing security after "a large group of teenage boys swarmed to see 20-year-old sophomore Olivia Dunne."

Gymnastics coach Jay Clark made a somewhat controversial comment about the incident. He fears the situation will only get worse after a reporter covering the competition posted a video of the incident.

“And so, somebody puts it on the internet, and it goes viral and so now all we’ve done is sort of encourage that kind of behavior everywhere we go,” said Clark.

Fans think blame is being placed in the wrong areas.

"Men: blaming literally everyone alive for the situation except the actual boys creating the situation," said one fan.

"Excuse me? The person you’re blaming is the female reporter who posted a video on the internet saying she’s scared and worried?" added another.

"Not Jay Clark blaming Sam Peszek for this!! omg be forreal like seriously," added a third.

What do you think of the statement?