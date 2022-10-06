Sports World Reacts To Major WWE Announcing News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a WWE announcer revealed that he's no longer part of the company.

Jimmy Smith, the voice of Monday Night RAW, revealed that his time with the company has come to an end. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done," he said.

"Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!"

Fans are sad to see him go.

"Jimmy doesn't get nearly enough credit for how good he's been in commentary over the years in both MMA and then transitioning into pro wrestling. Here's hoping another promotion snaps him up soon," one person said.

"Feel for Jimmy in this whole change up. He came in on short notice after Adnan Virk didn’t pan out and did an amazing job from the get go," another fan said.

"You were awesome. Definitely grew into the role!! Best wishes," a third added.

Best of luck to Jimmy in his next venture.