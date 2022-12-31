Sports World Reacts To Manny Pacquiao's Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: Manny Pacquiao celebrates after defeating Timothy Bradley Jr. by unanimous decision in their welterweight championship fight on April 9, 2016 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao is back.

The legendary boxer announced on Saturday that at the age of 44 years old, he will be returning to the fighting ring.

Manny will be making his return in 2023.

"Manny Pacquiao has announced his return to boxing for a fight with the promotion Rizin in 2023," Bleacher Report announced on Saturday.

The sports world has taken to social media to weigh in on what he announced.

"Basically he's broke guys," one fan speculated.

"Got $100 on whoever he’s fighting," another fan wrote.

"Is there just like 0 integrity in this sport?" another fan wondered on social media.

"Just let us remember you in your prime," another fan suggested.

Will you be tuning in?