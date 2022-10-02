Sports World Reacts To Mascot Salary News

Denver Nuggets mascot (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Mascots are an essential aspect of all sports teams and events.

So much so, teams are apparently paying top dollar to employ talented individuals capable of entertaining crowds.

Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky, is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA.

According to a report, Rocky earns $625,000 per year.

"Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)," said Bleacher Report.

If you are having a tough time believing this you aren't alone. It's stunning.

"The nuggets when they find out they’ve been overpaying their mascot," said James Nichols.

"ROCKY IS GETTING THAT BAG In case you didn’t know, Rocky is the highest-paid NBA mascot, making $625K in annual salary. That is more than 10x the average pay for professional NBA mascots (around $60K) #MileHighBasketball," wrote Stanley Cup Champions Barstool Denver.

We are all in the wrong profession, folks.

Start training to become a mascot, ASAP.