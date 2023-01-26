Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: The USMNT during the national anthem at the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B match between USA and Wales on November 21, 2022, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years.

As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT sporting director Earnie Stewart has left in order to join the front office at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, while USMNT general manager Brian McBride has stepped down.

McBride's departure is less surprising as he informed the U.S. Soccer Federation that he would be stepping down following their World Cup run.

Soccer fans aren't exactly upset about the situation given the disheartening way the USMNT's World Cup run ended along with the ensuing debacle involving head coach Gregg Berhalter and star striker Gio Reyna. Many are taking to Twitter in hopes that the departure of Stewart and McBride leads to the permanent dismissal of Berhalter:

Earnie Stewart and Brian McBride were both stars for the USMNT during the 1990s, combining for nearly 200 caps and over 45 international goals between them.

Stewart found plenty of success as an executive in the Netherlands and in MLS before being hired by the USSF in 2018. McBride joined him in the front office in 2020 with significantly less front office experience.

With both men gone, it will be interesting to see how they hire to make the personnel decisions moving forward.

Are we entering a better era of U.S. soccer, or a worse one?