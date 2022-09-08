Sports World Reacts To Matthew Stafford, Clayton Kershaw Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw have a lot in common. This year they added rehab buddies to the list.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Stafford and Kershaw both recently underwent surgery and rehab for "thrower's elbow." Kershaw had his 11 months ago while Stafford had his during the 2022 offseason.

It's an interesting connection that the two LA sports stars have added to the list. But they already had quite a few and have been friends since they were teenagers.

For some NFL and MLB fans, it's a surprise to learn that the two stars have been friends for so long. Others have known for ages that the two have been friends since high school and wanted to remind everyone for the record:

It's actually pretty-well documented that Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw have been friends for a long time. Both of their Wikipedia pages highlight the fact that they played high school football together.

At Texas' prestigious Highland Park High School, Stafford played quarterback while Kershaw played as his center. But Kershaw pulled double duty as a baseball play at school as well.

In 2006, at the age of 18, Kershaw was drafted 7th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers. That same year, Stafford enrolled at Georgia, where he would go on to play three seasons before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The rest is history.