Sports World Reacts To Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Viral Post

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Nikki Greenberg knows how much the New York Jets mean to her father, Mike.

On Friday, the ESPN analyst's daughter shared a viral post on social media. In the tweet, she explained how much Aaron Rodgers' potential arrival in New York would mean to Greeny.

"Coming to terms with this being the best thing that would ever happen to my father," she wrote alongside a photoshopped picture of Rodgers in a Jets uniform.

Take a look at the post here:

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this hilarious message.

"It's a lot to take on Nikki, but it would make your father happy," one fan wrote.

"Careful what you wish for," another said.

"I do love this ongoing bit," another added.

Greenberg has been very vocal in his support of Rodgers joining his beloved franchise at some point this offseason. Earlier this morning on ESPN's Get Up, the veteran analyst said that Rodgers coming to New York would make the Jets immediate Super Bowl contenders in 2023.