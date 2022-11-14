Sports World Reacts To Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partnership

Who would have thought 20-plus years ago that one day, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield would be going into business together?

The two heavyweight legends, who gave us one of the most-infamous moments in boxing history, announced on Monday their new partnership.

Tyson, who bit Holyfield's ear, is now business partners with his former boxing rival. They're starting a cannabis company together.

"Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up to create and deliver “Holy Ears,” edibles in the shape of an ear," Phillip Lewis tweeted.

Tyson even had a joke about the infamous 1997 fight.

“If i was on cannabis, I wouldn't have bit his ear,” Tyson said.

Who saw this coming?

"Now Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding can partner up for "The Bees Knees" honey flavored edibles," one fan joked.

"We are officially living in a simulation," another fan added on social media.

"I wanted to be mad at this, but I can’t be," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"Mike Tyson + Evander Holyfield coming together this holiday season to bring you ear shaped edibles Life is beautiful," one fan added.

Best of luck in business together, gentlemen.