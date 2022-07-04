Sports World Reacts To Miki Sudo's Performance On Monday

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Miki Sudo wins in the women's competition with 31 hot dogs at the 2019 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Joey Chestnut may rule the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the men's division, but Miki Sudo has dominated the women's division and reminded everyone how dominant she is today.

Sudo won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest today, downing 40 hot dogs - the second-most of her career at the iconic eating contest. She reclaimed the title that Michelle Lesco claimed in 2021 after skipping it while on maternity leave.

With her win, Sudo extended her record number of titles to eight. That's more than all other female competitors combined since the divisions were split in 2011.

Fans of the competition were delighted to see Sudo back on top after her one-year absence. Some are pointing out that it might wind up being one of the top results in the men's competition later today.

Miki Sudo's dominance in competitive eating extends well beyond the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest of course. She has won over a dozen titles in the past decade.

Ribs, wings, kimchi, turkey, elk, sweet corn, pies, pepperoni rolls, tamales, chili, gyros, asparagus, Twinkies and many other foods have fallen to her might since she joined the competitive circuit in 2013.

Sudo is the No. 1 ranked female eater in the world and the No. 3 ranked eater of any gender in the world. Her husband Nick is No. 4 in the world.