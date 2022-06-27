Sports World Reacts To Monday's Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Russian officials announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody for the next six months.

Griner made a preliminary appearance in court on Monday. Her trial on drug charges is set to begin July 1; if convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in prison.

Griner will have to remain in custody for the duration of her trial. While she waits, the eight-time WNBA All-Star has been receiving support from Americans on social media, especially after today's ruling.

"#FreeBrittneyGriner 130 days and counting. We need to pull out all stops to get @brittneygriner out of Russia," said Dawn Staley. ?God we need a miracle. We are praying for a miracle. #WeareBG."

"Unacceptable. Let’s bring her home now! #FreeBG," South Carolina Congressional candidate Judd Larkins said in response to Griner being detained six more months.

"This is heartbreaking," said Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McCuin.

"Absolutely horrible," said Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable.

c

Griner has been incarcerated in Russia since being arrested in a Moscow airport on February 17.