The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Monday’s CDC Announcement

A general view of the Tennessee Titans stadium ahead of an NFL game.NASHVILLE - SEPTEMBER 12: General view of the American flag on the field before the NFL season opener between the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders at LP Field on September 12, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Raiders 38-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just made a huge announcement that should have a major impact on sports around the country.

On Monday, the CDC announced that it is cutting isolation restrictions on those who test positive for COVID-19 in half. Asymptomatic people who get the virus or come into contact with those who have can now leave isolation after five days. The previous mark was 10 days.

This change will almost certainly have a big impact in the sports world. Most sports leagues attempt to mirror CDC guidelines as best they can, and have placed 10- to 14-day restrictions on players who test positive for COVID-19.

As you can imagine, the sports world is buzzing following the CDC announcement. Many believe that professional sports leagues and the NCAA will quickly pick up and mirror the policies:

COVID-19 has run roughshod through the sports world for nearly two years now. There’s also been a massive surge in new cases over the past few weeks amid the outbreak of variant strains.

Basketball games have been postponed, college football bowl games have been canceled and NFL games have been rescheduled. There doesn’t appear to be much end in sight.

We’ll see if these new guidelines wind up helping leagues in the coming weeks and months though.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.