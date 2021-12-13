Sports World Reacts To Monday’s Lewis Hamilton News

Lewis Hamilton is going to be knighted on Wednesday for his services to motor sports.

It comes just a few days after he barely lost out on a record eighth Formula One title to Max Verstappen.

The ceremony will take place in Windsor Castle and it comes 13 years after he won his first world championship in 2008.

Hamilton’s seven world championships are tied for the most with Michael Schumacher. It looked like he was about to win that eighth won until Verstappen overtook him in the final lap.

The sports world reacted to this news and everyone appears to be happy for Hamilton as this has been a long time coming.

Congrats, Lewis!