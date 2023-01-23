Sports World Reacts To Monday's Pickleball Announcement

INDIAN WELLS, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Catherine Parenteau hits a forehand volley shot against Jessie Irvine and Anna Bright in the Pro Women's Doubles championship match of the 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball Nationals Championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 13, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Professional pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and it appears that their growth is about to be accelerated after today's big announcement.

According to Front Office Sports, the Association of Pickleball Professional (APP) has agreed to a TV rights deal with two new broadcast partners. Per the report, CBS and ESPN will both be covering the 16 APP Tour events this coming season.

The APP Tour confirmed the announcement, revealing that the deal will include 12 hours of live matches and highlight programming on CBS Sports Network with eight hours of live broadcasts on ESPN2 plus over 200 hours of livestream coverage on both ESPN+ and their own APP TV.

The APP is a tour of several dozen tournaments around the world, each attracting upwards of 800 players competing for a prize pool of around $2 million.

The APP is not to be confused with Major League Pickleball (MLP), an upstart league that has attracted high-profile investment from the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Naomi Osaka among many others.

Pickleball has become one of the most-played sports in the country over the past couple of years. A recent participation survey concluded that over 36 million people have played the game in the past 12 months.

The game's playerbase grew by a staggering 40-percent between 2019 and 2021 according to reports.

Suffice it to say, if you haven't seen pickleball yet, you'll get your chance on two of the biggest sports networks in America.