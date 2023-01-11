Sports World Reacts To Naomi Osaka's Big Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka made a major announcement on Wednesday.

Osaka, who's one of the best tennis players on the planet, announced via Twitter that she's pregnant with her first kid.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha. 2023 will be a year full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus (Australian Open) 2024. Love you all infinitely," part of her statement read.

Sports fans are thrilled that Osaka is going to welcome someone new into this world.

Osaka made this announcement after she withdrew from this year's Australian Open.

Congrats, Naomi!