Sports World Reacts To NASCAR’s Decision On Confederate Flag

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced a major decision regarding the use of the confederate flag at NASCAR sanctioned events.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the statement read. “The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR’s announcement rocked the sporting world, considering how prevalent the confederate flag is at races around the country. Fans and analysts alike praised NASCAR for its decision this afternoon.

NFL analyst Mike Freeman offered thoughts many have been sharing.

“Just gotta say it: NASCAR banning the Confederate flag is a monumental development. I mean, this should have happened a long time ago, but it’s still a huge deal,” Freeman said on Twitter.

NASCAR’s decision comes not long after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the federation, called for the confederate flag to be banned.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN on Monday. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

The decision comes just in time for NASCAR’s next race. Drivers will race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.