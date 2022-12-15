Sports World Reacts To NCAA's Next President Choice

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 20: A general view of the court before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena on March 20, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After 12 years with Mark Emmert at the helm, the NCAA will have a new president starting in 2023.

According to numerous reports, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has been selected to be the sports governing body's sixth-ever president. Baker's term as Massachusetts governor ends in January and he will assume the role in March.

Baker has no previous experience working in sports other than playing for the Harvard JV basketball team in the 1970s. He is the first NCAA president with no previous work experience at a college or in education.

But everyone in the sports world agrees that his hiring is based on one thing: His political experience. With the NCAA trying to secure an antitrust exemption and to avoid the federal government cracking down, they must want someone more experienced in navigating the choppy political waters.

FOX's Bryan Fischer noted that with Baker turning 67 next year, his tenure might not be a long one. The NCAA might only be bringing him on long enough to get through their current political snafus.

One thing Charlie Baker has that his soon-to-be predecessor Mark Emmert doesn't is across-the-aisle likability. Baker boasted a consistently high approval rating during his final four years in office.

Despite being a Republican in a largely Democratic state, he had a knack for getting the wider public on board with his policies.

Perhaps that's exactly what the NCAA needs.