Sports World Reacts To Nebraska Fan's Urban Meyer Shirt

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nebraska football fans are getting pretty desperate for something to turn their program around.

During Saturday's 49-14 blowout loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, two Cornhusker fans went viral for some interesting T-shirts.

The shirts read "Hire Urban Meyer."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this sentiment.

"Wouldn’t it just be great if he went and just totally shit the bed?" one fan wrote.

"Only thing that can make your coaching situation worse," another said.

"Be careful what you wish for..." another added.

These two fans aren't the only ones hoping the Cornhuskers hire Meyer. During Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff show in Lincoln, fans chanted "We Want Urban" behind the three-time National Champion.

Nebraska has reportedly reached out to Meyer about its head coach opening, per CBS Sports.

Meyer is one of the most accomplished coaches at the college football level, winning National Championships with both Florida and Ohio State.

That being said, he's coming off a disastrous NFL coaching stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He was fired midway through the season after notching a 2-11 record packed with off-field scandals.

Would you like to see Meyer take over the head coaching job in Lincoln?