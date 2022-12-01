Sports World Reacts To Nia Long's Heartbreaking Admission

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Actress, Nia Long attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Before the 2022-23 NBA season kicked off, the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire season.

Udoka had an inappropriate workplace relationship, despite being engaged to another woman. Udoka's fiancee, Nia Long, finally broke her silence on this cheating scandal this week.

"It was devastating, and it still is," Long told The Hollywood Reporter. "He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing."

Fans aren't pleased with the Celtics.

"Awful organization," one fan said.

Other fans are questioning why she's upset with the Celtics and not Udoka, who cheated on her.

"That’s the most heartbreaking thing about the whole situation?" a fan questioned.

Others think she's only concerned with her kids.

"How is this surprising to people? The child is the most important person," someone else said.

What do you think of this situation?