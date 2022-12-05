Sports World Reacts To Nike's Controversial Decision Monday

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: The Nike 'swoosh' logo is displayed on the outside of the Nike SoHo store, June 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The relationship between Nike and NBA star Kyrie Irving has officially come to an end.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says." Adding, "The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent."

The sports world reacted to to Nike letting go of one of its top-selling brand ambassadors on Monday.

"Crazy bc he has the best nike basketball shoe that’s not a Kobe," one user replied.

"Welp lemme go buy the Kyrie's I wanted before they become 5K on Goat," another laughed.

"It's time," tweeted podcaster Mike Vigil.

"And Amazon's CEO stated the movie he posted would remain on Amazon. And NIKE still runs sweatshops," tweeted Barrington Martin II. "The hypocrisy runs DEEP."

The sportswear giant had already canceled the launch of Irving's upcoming Kyrie 8 after suspending their partnership.

Now he'll hit sneaker free agency just three years removed from being described as "the absolute epicenter of basketball culture" when it comes to sports retail.