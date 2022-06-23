Sports World Reacts To Nike's Decision On Russia

Nike is permanently shutting down operations in Russia, the American sports apparel brand announced in a statement on Thursday, per multiple reports.

This decision comes three months after Nike suspended its operations in the Eastern European nation and has been made in protest of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Nike has more than 100 stores in Russia.

“NIKE has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace. Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the company said in an emailed statement, per CNBC.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this move.

Many people felt this action was a long time coming.

"Just Do It... three months later," one wrote.

"I’m going to buy a pair of Nike shoes just to say thank you @Nike. Thank you for not taking Russia’s money soiled with Ukrainian blood," another wrote.

This move is largely symbolic for Nike, who's Russian and Ukrainian markets make up less than 1% of their revenue.

Large Western brands like McDonalds and Google have also fully cut ties with Russia.