Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction.

The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann.

Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes barely look like an NIT team. Fans are starting to get pretty frustrated by Holtmann's performance.

"Ohio State lost to Minnesota. Now they lost to Nebraska. The losing streak stands at five games. Chris Holtmann has turned the Buckeyes into the worst team in the B1G. This team isn’t even good enough for the NIT right now," one fan wrote.

"Chris Holtmann… This is just such an unserious basketball program," one fan added.

"Im not kidding, chris holtmann might be the worst coach in ohio state history given the resources + pay," one fan added.

"The Chris Holtmann experiment has got to be over. Simple stuff. You know you have to foul. You are coming off a TO. Sub Brice off on the defensive end. Cannot let him foul out and be unavailable for the final possession when you need 3… it’s middle school strategy," one fan added.

Does Ohio State need to consider making a change?