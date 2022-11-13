Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne Locker Room Video

Olivia Dunne doesn't appear to be letting the criticism get to her this weekend.

In fact, the LSU Tigers gymnast appears to be taking the criticism back to her haters.

This week, the New York Times wrote a feature on Name, Image and Likeness in college sports. Dunne was highlighted. The attractive LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers and some big-time brand deals, though some are arguing that she is setting women's sports back.

Dunne went viral on TikTok this weekend.

"only taking steps forward:)" she wrote.

Well played, Olivia. Well played, indeed.

"Livvy > NY Times," one fan wrote.

"I only read the Livvy Times 🥱😤," another fan added.

"Is this a message towards NYT? Livvy? Dunne?💛💜" one fan wondered.

"That article was a joke. They can’t stand the success, keep going love❤️" another fan pointed out.

Dunne, an All-American gymnast at LSU, is currently preparing for the 2022-23 season.