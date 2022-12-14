Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne Teammate Video

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne performed a dance with her teammate Elena Arenas this week. She then shared a video of that dance on TikTok.

The caption for Dunne's post said, "do yo thang 21!" This was a nod to the song "Rich Flex" by 21 Savage and Drake.

Dunne's video received over 3.5 million views and 454,100 likes. This continues her streak of posting viral content on TikTok.

Here's the latest TikTok from Dunne:

As always, Dunne received a lot of kind comments from her followers.

"Immaculate dance," one follower commented.

Another follower replied, "I'll do anything."

A third follower kindly said, "You're my favorite!"

Dunne has 6.5 million followers on TikTok. Her social media brand has made her one of the most valuable student-athletes in the country.

In fact, On3 reported that Dunne's NIL valuation is at $2.6 million.