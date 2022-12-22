Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne/TikTok.

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals.

The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others.

Now, Dunne has her own trading card.

The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday that she has her own trading card that is on sale now.

"OH MY! 2,300,000 INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS. OVER 4 MILLION TIK TOK FOLLOWERS. LIVVY DUNNE @livvydunne 1ST EVER SIGNED ROOKIE CARD!!!!!" Leaf Trading Cards announced.

That's a pretty cool move for Dunne. However, not everyone is a fan of it.

"I can’t begin to tell you how pissed I’d be if I ripped some Baseball or Football and there was an influencer autograph in there lmaooooo," one fan wrote.

"Its about $88.00 to much for a novelty card," one fan added.

"Being an influencer isn’t a sport. This is in no way a rookie card of any kind," one fan added.

Dunne might be an influencer on social media, but she's a standout athlete, too. She earned All-American honors at LSU.

Will you be interested in the Olivia Dunne trading card?