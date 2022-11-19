Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Christmas Wishlist

Just a few weeks ago, the New York Times released a column that called into question how Olivia Dunne has grown her social media following.

The star LSU gymnast over two millions followers on Instagram and more than six million followers on TikTok. Dunne has fired back on social media a few times, but did so again this week.

In a video she posted to TikTok, she revealed her Christmas wishlist. Be on New York Times, Sugardaddy, More Friends and a Playstation 5 all made the list.

Fans flocked to social media to react to her wishlist. Most are hoping the Tigers football team keeps its playoff hopes alive.

"Personally I just want LSU to keep winning," one fan said.

"Personally I’d just like to see LSU win the Natty," said another.

Will Dunne get what she wants?