Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Hotel Room Video

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team continue to make viral content, even from hotel rooms on the road.

Over the weekend, the popular gymnast and one of her teammates went viral on TikTok.

"bag = fumbled," Dunne wrote on TikTok.

Dunne, who has millions of followers on social media, got plenty of interaction on this post.

"livvy are you still coming over to watch the spongebob movie tonight?" one fan joked.

"how is the leg doing livvy," another fan wondered.

"it’s getting much better, I’ll be back out there v soon," Dunne replied.

"Yo i wasn’t first but can i get a cookie," one fan added on social media.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Hopefully we'll see Dunne back on the gymnastics mat soon. Until then, she'll surely be active on social media.