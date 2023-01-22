Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne is currently dealing with a lower-leg injury, sidelining her from competition.

But the LSU Tigers star gymnast is still capable of making headlines on social media.

Dunne is going viral for her funny locker room video on Sunday morning.

Unsurprisingly, Dunne's video has gone extremely viral on social media.

"Any room on the back for me?" one fan wondered.

"Ngl I thought you we’re gonna fall off the stairs 😅," one fan added.

"I was just in a knee scooter and boot 5 weeks ago after getting ankle surgery. Now I’m back and walking again 🙏🏻 heal quick," one fan added.

"Scooter Livvy goes hard🔥," one fan wrote.

Hopefully, we'll see Dunne back on the floor soon.