Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Racy Gym Video

Olivia Dunne had a clear message for her critics this weekend.

While the LSU Tigers star gets a lot of attention for her photos on social media, she's a pretty great gymnast, too.

The All-American gymnast took to TikTok to show off her gymnastics skills.

"pov: ur flipping on a 4 inch piece of wood," she wrote on social media.

Unsurprisingly, the video has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning.

"She knows what she’s doing," one fan wrote.

"I'm very focused," another fan added on social media.

"FINALLY THE ANGLES WE’VE BEEN ASKING FOR 🙏🙏," another fan admitted.

