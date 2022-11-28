Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Racy Photos

Olivia Dunne is consistently going viral on social media.

The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok. Olivia, who goes by Livvy, is one of the most-popular athletes in all of college sports.

Dunne is one of the most-valuable, too.

The Name, Image and Likeness star has millions of followers to promote brands to. She's landed some big-time endorsement deals so far in her career.

Dunne's photos are typically going viral on social media, as well.

Dunne, who has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, is posting on her accounts every day.

Many of her photos go viral on social media.

Dunne posted a celebratory photo when she reached the two million followers mark.

"thank you for 2 mil ♡," she wrote.

Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in the country for a reason.

Dunne, an All-American on the bars at LSU, is currently preparing for the 2022-23 season.

Her following is only going to grow from here.