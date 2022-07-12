Sports World Reacts To Olympian Kim Glass' Scary News

CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 18: Olympic Volleyball Player Kim Glass attends the 29th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2014 in Century City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

U.S. Olympian Kim Glass said she suffered a fractured eye socket after a man she believed was homeless attacked her outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Glass, a volleyball star who won a silver medal in 2008, shared her story in a video posted to Instagram. Showing visible bruises with her right eye shut by stiches, she said the man assaulted her with a medal object.

The 37-year-old said her vision will be OK, and she thanked friends and family for their support while advising everyone to be careful and mindful of their surroundings.

Onlookers sent their thoughts to Glass following the traumatic event.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass called the incident "a despicable act of violence that has no place in our city."

Another observer called for action to make the streets safer while helping those in need of assistance.

According to KTLA's Tony Kurzweil, the suspect has been identified and arrested. Officers said he's being held without bail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.